Russian Artist Katerina Belkina Releases Her First Art Book "My Work is My Personal Theatre"

After fifteen years of dedicated artistic work, Russian artist Katerina Belkina released her first art book “Katerina Belkina - My Work Is My Personal Theatre”.

It has always been fascinating for me to explore the psychology of people’s relationships with each other and with the outside world, to give shape to human emotions.” — Katerina Belkina, artist

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After fifteen years of dedicated artistic work, Russian artist Katerina Belkina released her first art book entitled “Katerina Belkina - My Work Is My Personal Theatre”.

The book represents the most comprehensive survey of the artist’s work to date, equipped with high-quality photographs, curatorial texts, and an interview with the artist.

Katerina Belkina

Always striving to find the form to give a visual quality to feelings, Katerina Belkina dedicated her work to giving “shape to human emotions”. In her meticulously curated narratives, she often plays the role of the main protagonist, inviting the viewer to engage with every detail of the work. Her portraits are seldom depictions of self - they are interpretations of topics she is passionate about, from classical art to the latest technology. Growing up in south-east Russia with her artist mother, she adopted visual vocabularies of the Renaissance and socialist realism. These two concepts became the basis of Belkina’s pictorial language, a perfected display of staged, self-sufficient, powerful characters.

With such an eclectic range of interests and a perfectionist nature, Katerina Belkina chose to work in mixed media, creating her own technique that merges visual elements of painting and collage, photographic techniques, and digital tools. Inspired by everyday life, rendered through a distinctly female gaze, she creates oneiric theatrical scenes aiming to paint the energy and flow of the female-first human condition.

About the Art Book:

As a result of artistic work spanning over 14 years, Katerina Belkina published her first art book in collaboration with KOCMOC - Publishing Space in October of 2020.

Entitled "Katerina Belkina - My Work Is My Personal Theatre", the edition is a trilingual (German, English, Russian) illustrated book, presenting the most complete survey of the artist’s work to date. The publication depicts the work of Katerina Belkina and shines a light on her development as an artist. In addition to essays on Belkina's work, the book will include an interview with the artist, in which she talks about her work and her creative practices.

About the publisher:

KOCMOC (Russian: cosmos) has been designing and publishing art books, exhibition catalogs, artist books, and magazines as print and digital media since 2018. KOCMOC focuses on promoting artists from Eastern Europe.

About Katerina Belkina:

Early on Katerina Belkina (*1974) knew about her exceptional talent to see the world through different eyes. Born in Samara in the southeast of European Russia, she was brought up in a creative atmosphere by her mother, a visual artist. Her education at the Art Academy and the School for Photography of Michael Musorin in Samara gave her the tools to visualize her ideas. Exhibitions of her sublime, mystic self-portraits ensued in Moscow and Paris.

Katerina Belkina was nominated for the prestigious Kandinsky Prize (comparable to the British Turner Prize) in Moscow in 2007. She won the International Lucas Cranach Award in 2015 and the prestigious Hasselblad Masters Prize in 2016.

Her work makes part of The State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, HBC Global Art Collection in New York, and many other public and private collections worldwide.

She lives and works in Werder (Havel), near Berlin, Germany.

Future projects:

Katerina Belkina has already booked seven exhibitions in 2021.

Her upcoming solo exhibition with Faur Zsófi Gallery in Budapest is set for March 2021.

As a part of the book promotion and her intense exhibition schedule for 2021, we would like to offer an interview opportunity with Katerina Belkina.

