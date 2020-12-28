Plant Based Food & Beverage Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Plant Based Food & Beverage -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Based Food & Beverage Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Plant Based Food & Beverage -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

One of the food and beverage categories that is witnessing the largest growth right now is plant-based products. A plant-based product is simply one that is based more on plant sources like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, rather than on animal sources such as meat and dairy. The desire for clean labels, ease of digestion, the need to avoid allergens, compatibility with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles and concerns about sustainability among the general population are some of the factors that are putting the spotlight on plant based food and beverages.

Plant based milk alternative is the fastest growing segment in overall plant based food and beverages market across the globe. Nowadays, cow milk allergy, lactose intolerance, calorie concern and more preference to vegan diets has influenced consumers towards choosing cow milk alternatives. Market players are offering robust portfolio of plant based brands and products while expanding the growth of their current brands. Concerted research and development efforts are also undertaken to prepare tailor-made plant based diets which are palatable as well as nutritionally adequate.

The global plant based food & beverage market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as surging vegan production, positive environmental impact of plant based food, increasing millennial population, growing concern for health and wellness, rising food safety concerns among others. The major trends observed include growing preference for milk alternatives, rise of veganism and technological advancements. However, the growth of this market is constrained by challenges such as product recalls and threatened market withdrawals, adverse weather conditions and concern over nutritional content of plant based products.

The report “Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” analyses the development of this market, with focus on the US. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta Inc., Danone SA and The Campbell Soup Company are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3570538-global-plant-based-food-beverage-market-with-focus



Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Plant Based Food and Beverage

1.2 Nutritional Profile

1.3 Impact

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Plant Based Food Market by Value

2.2 Global Plant Based Food Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Plant Based Beverage Market

2.3.1 Global Plant Based Beverage Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Plant Based Beverage Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Dairy Milk Alternatives Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Dairy Milk Alternatives Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Dairy Milk Alternatives Market by Segment

2.3.6 Global Soy Milk Market by Value

2.3.7 Global Soy Milk Market Forecast by Value

2.3.8 Global Other Milk Alternatives Market by Value

2.3.9 Global Other Milk Alternatives Market Forecast by Value

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The US Plant Based Food & Beverage Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Plant Based Food & Beverage Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The US Plant Based Food & Beverage Market by Segment

3.1.4 The US Plant Based Milk Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 The US Plant Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

3.1.6 The US Plant Based Yogurt Market Forecast by Value

3.1.7 The US Plant Based Cheese Market Forecast by Value

3.1.8 The US Plant Based Creamer Market Forecast by Value

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3570538-global-plant-based-food-beverage-market-with-focus

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Surging Vegan Production

4.1.2 Positive Environmental Impact of Plant Based Food

4.1.3 Increasing Millennial Population

4.1.4 Growing Concerns for Health & Wellness

4.1.5 Increased Awareness of Environmental Sustainability

4.1.6 Increasing Food Safety Concerns

4.1.7 Concern for Animal Welfare

4.2 Key Trends & Development

4.2.1 Strong Growth of Plant Based Products

4.2.2 Growing Preference for Milk Alternatives

4.2.3 Consumers Perception towards Plant Based Products

4.2.4 Technological Advancements

4.2.5 Rise of Veganism

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Product Recalls and Threatened Market Withdrawals

4.3.2 Adverse Weather Conditions

4.3.3 Concern Over Nutritional Content

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Companies

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Companies

6. Company Profiles

6.1 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 SunOpta Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Danone SA

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 The Campbell Soup Company

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Impact of Plant Based Food and Beverages

Global Plant Based Food Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global Plant Based Food Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

Global Plant Based Beverage Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global Plant Based Beverage Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

Global Dairy Milk Alternatives Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global Dairy Milk Alternatives Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

Global Dairy Milk Alternatives Market by Segment (2017)

Global Soy Milk Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global Soy Milk Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

Global Other Milk Alternatives Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global Other Milk Alternatives Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

The US Plant Based Food & Beverage Market by Value (2013-2017)

The US Plant Based Food & Beverage Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

The US Plant Based Food & Beverage Market by Segment (2017)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3570538

Continued...



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)