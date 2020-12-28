Forklift Truck Market 2020 Key players, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Forklift Truck -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forklift Truck Industry

Description

Forklift trucks are small industrial vehicles with power operated forked platform attached at the front that can be raised and lowered for insertion under a cargo to lift or move it. Forklifts are used in various industries including warehouse and other large storage facilities. Forklifts are powered by electric battery or combustion engines. There are various classes of forklift that are classified on the basis of fuel options and the use.

Rapid infrastructural developments and technological advancements are the factors contributing to forklift market growth. Asian market has a major share in the forklift volume owing to high demand for these trucks in emerging nations such as China and India. There has been increasing growth in the shipment volume of forklift worldwide and it is expected to show further growth in coming years, representing a positive outlook for the market.

Increasing forklift volume is mainly driven by the e-commerce growth globally. There is need of warehouse and distribution centers in the e-commerce market and e-commerce warehouses need to operate much more efficiently than bulk warehouses. One of the recent developments made in this market is hydrogen and lithium batteries to save cost and increase productivity. Class III type of forklift trucks are expected to register the highest growth in coming years due to increasing demand for electric trucks for manufacturing and warehouse activities.

The report “Global Forklift Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering Europe, Asia, the Americas and Oceania regions along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, and Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Forklifts

1.2 Working of Forklifts

1.3 Industrial Uses of Forklift

1.4 Classification of Forklift Trucks

2. Global Market

2.1 Global Forklift Market by Value

2.2 Global Forklift Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Forklift Market by Volume

2.4 Global Forklift Market Forecast by Volume

2.5 Global Forklift Market Volume by Region

2.6 Global Forklift Market Volume Share by Class

2.7 Global Forklift Market Volume by Class

2.7.1 Global Forklift Market Volume Forecast by Class

2.8 Global Forklift Market Volume Share by Type

2.9 Global Forklift Market Volume by Type

2.9.1 Global Forklift Market Volume Forecast by Type

3. Regional Markets

3.1 Europe

3.1.1 Europe Forklift Market by Volume

3.1.2 Europe Forklift Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.3 Europe Forklift Market Volume Share by Class

3.1.4 Europe Forklift Market Volume Forecast by Class

3.2 Americas

3.2.1 Americas Forklift Market by Volume

3.2.2 Americas Forklift Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.3 Americas Forklift Market Volume Share by Class

3.2.4 Americas Forklift Market Volume Forecast by Class

3.3 Asia

3.3.1 Asia Forklift Market by Volume

3.3.2 Asia Forklift Market Forecast by Volume

3.3.3 Asia Forklift Market Volume Share by Class

3.3.4 Asia Forklift Market Volume Forecast by Class

3.4 Africa

3.4.1 Africa Forklift Market by Volume

3.4.2 Africa Forklift Market Forecast by Volume

3.4.3 Africa Forklift Market Volume Share by Class

3.4.4 Africa Forklift Market Volume Forecast by Class

3.5 Oceania

3.5.1 Oceania Forklift Market by Volume

3.5.2 Oceania Forklift Market Forecast by Volume

3.5.3 Oceania Forklift Market Volume Share by Class

3.5.4 Oceania Forklift Market Volume Forecast by Class

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising E-commerce Growth

4.1.2 Growing Construction Sector Spending

4.1.3 Expansion of Warehouse Space

4.1.4 Upsurge in Industrialization and Economic Growth

4.1.5 Expansion of Logistics Industry

4.1.6 Rising Application in Manufacturing Industries

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Rising M-Commerce

4.2.2 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2.3 Rising Technological Advancement

4.2.4 Increased Automation of Entire Material Flow

4.2.5 Rising Demand for Environmental Friendly Vehicles

4.2.6 Purchase of Low-Cost Forklift Trucks in Emerging Markets

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Specialized Operator Training Requirement

4.3.2 Need of Continuous Support and Maintenance

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Toyota Industries Corporation

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 KION Group AG

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Jungheinrich AG

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

