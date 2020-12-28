Thin and Ultrathin Films Market 2020 Sales, Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2025
Thin films are traditionally defined as films with a thickness below 5 microns. The global market for thin film technologies (including equipment, materials and services) is estimated to be valued at over $70 billion in 2016 and continues to grow.
On-going miniaturization in the semiconductor industry also impacts other sectors; as a result, there is a continuous effort to create components and products that are smaller, thinner, lighter and also, for certain applications, flexible. In addition, new developments in nanotechnology are also contributing to advances in materials and fabrication methods for producing very thin films, that is, those below 30 nanometers or those with a thickness measured in atoms.
There are many types of thin film materials (e.g., metals, alloys, oxides, non-oxides, metalorganics and metal salts). These materials can be deposited by a variety of physical, chemical and printing methods, and find application in the fabrication process of numerous devices within several industrial sectors (including electronics, optoelectronics, mechanical/chemical, sensors and instrumentation, energy, optical coatings and life sciences).
At the time of BCC Research’s last report (SMC057B, February 2012), the global market for thin film materials was valued at $9.3 billion and growing at a healthy rate. Since then, the industry has continued to evolve in important ways. The microelectronics sector is experiencing important changes in technology, which is leading to a drop in sales of thin film materials, while utilization of thin films in other sectors is expanding, as new applications enter commercialization. The principal reason for doing this study is to present a current assessment of the thin film material industry from both a technological and market point of view and to outline future trends and key developments.
There is also a need to evaluate the current status and future trends of this market from a global standpoint. As use of thin film materials expands and new fields of application emerge, information on the suppliers and developers of these materials and their regional distribution becomes more valuable.
An equally important reason for undertaking this study is to provide technical insights into thin film manufacturing by:
- Providing a review of material types, their applications and deposition methods.
- Identifying current technological trends
- Providing an overview of the main global R&D activities related to thin film technology, resulting in the issuance of patents.
- Illustrating the latest technological developments.
This information can assist companies in identifying opportunities for process and productivity improvements and new product development, resulting in a positive impact on future market growth.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets, technologies, and materials relating to ultrathin films.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014 and 2015, estimates for 2016 and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
- A review of the most common materials used for each thin film deposition process and identify new materials.
- Information about new technological developments in the fabrication of thin films.
- A look at several fields of application for thin film technologies and investigate emerging applications.
- Relevant patent analysis.
- An updated review of current producers of thin film materials.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION
Chapter 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chapter 3 OVERVIEW
Chapter 4 TECHNOLOGIES AND MATERIALS FOR THIN AND ULTRATHIN FILMS
Chapter 5 GLOBAL MARKETS
Chapter 6 GLOBAL INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
COMPANY PROFILES
Chapter 7 PATENT ANALYSIS
