Photomedicine Market 2020 Key players, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

This research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global photomedicine market, including market estimations and trends, through 2021. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report also examines recent developments and product portfolios of the major players. A patent analysis provides technological trends over the past few years in the United States, Europe and Japan.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets for photomedicine, a field of medicine that comprises pathologies caused by light and therapeutic applications of light itself.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

- Information focused on medical equipment (such as lasers, light emitting diodes and other kinds of light technologies) which are employed to treat and diagnose a variety of diseases like skin conditions (psoriasis, vitiligo, cancer etc), seasonal and non-seasonal medical conditions, sleep disorders, and more.

- Coverage of therapeutic areas will include dermatology, surgery, optical diagnostics, cardiology, and oncology.

- Analysis of important market dynamics such as growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

- Profiles of major players in the photomedicine industry.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

STUDY GOALS AND OBJECTIVES

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

MARKET STRUCTURE

INTENDED AUDIENCE

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

ANALYST'S CREDENTIALS

RELATED BCC RESEARCH REPORTS

BCC RESEARCH WEBSITE

DISCLAIMER

Chapter 2 SUMMARY

Chapter 3 OVERVIEW

PHOTOMEDICINE MARKET OVERVIEW

DEFINING PHOTOMEDICINE AND PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

HISTORY OF PHOTOMEDICINE AND PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

PRESENT STATUS OF PHOTOMEDICINE AND PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

FUTURE APPLICATIONS OF PHOTOMEDICINE AND PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

USES OF PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY IN DERMATOLOGY

HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA

PSORIASIS

LICHEN PLANUS

VERRUCA VULGARIS

DARIER'S DISEASE

TINEA INFECTIONS

ACNE VULGARIS

PLATFORM TECHNOLOGIES

OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY

PHOTOCHEMICAL TISSUE BONDING

PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

BIOLUMINESCENT IMAGING

PLASMA ELECTRON AVALANCHE KNIFE

LASERS

LED

DRUGS USED IN PHOTOMEDICINE AND PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

PHOTOFRIN

LEVULAN

METVIX

DEVICES USED IN PHOTOMEDICINE AND PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

XTRAC

LEVIA

UVA LAMPS

NANOTECHNOLOGY IN PHOTOMEDICINE AND PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

MARKET DYNAMICS

DRIVERS

RESTRAINTS

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Chapter 4 GLOBAL PHOTOMEDICINE AND PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Chapter 5 PHOTOMEDICINE APPLICATION OUTLOOK

Chapter 6 PHOTOMEDICINE REGIONAL OUTLOOK

INTRODUCTION

NORTH AMERICA

EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

Chapter 7 COMPANY PROFILES

ABBOTT MEDICAL OPTICS

ALMA LASERS INC.

BIOLASE TECHNOLOGY

BIOLITEC BIOMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

COLORADO SKIN CARE

CONVERGENT LASER TECHNOLOGIES

CYNOSURE INC.

IRIDEX CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

LUMENIS LTD.

NOVARTIS

PFIZER

PHILIPS

PHOTOMEDEX

QUANTEL MEDICAL

SPECTRANETICS

SWITCH BIOTECH

THOR PHOTOMEDICINE LTD.

TRIMEDYNE INC.

VASCULAR SOLUTIONS INC.

THE WELLMAN CENTER FOR PHOTOMEDICINE

Chapter 8 PATENT ANALYSIS

LIST OF PATENTS

