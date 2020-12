Urinary Self-Catheters Market Size is Generating Revenue of $2.38 Billion by 2026

Urinary Self Catheter Market

Increase in demand for intermittent catheters across geographies along with rise in target population is majorly driving the market growth.

Surge in number of prostate surgeries along with rise in demand for hydrophilic catheters is expected to boost the requirement of urinary self-catheters in the coming years.” — Mangesh Panhale

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMANDThe global urinary self-catheters market size was valued at $1.72 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.Urinary self-catheters are medical devices, which help to drain the urine in patients who lose control over their bladder and are unable to urinate naturally. The urinary self-catheters market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for hydrophilic intermittent catheter across geographies. Furthermore, surge in number of prostate surgeries; increase in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injuries; upsurge in geriatric population, and implementation of favorable reimbursement policies for usage of intermittent catheters boost the growth of the urinary self-catheters market during the forecast period. However, availability of alternatives for usage of self-catheters hampers the market growth.Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2768 Based on product, the market is categorized as intermittent catheters and external catheters. At present, the intermittent catheters segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Some key factors that drive the growth of this segment include rise in demand for intermittent catheters, favorable reimbursement policies for usage of these catheters, wide availability of intermittent catheters at affordable price, and increase in target population.Based on type, the global urinary self-catheters market is dominated by male type catheter, due to rise in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), increase in number of prostate surgery, and surge in number of patients with urinary retention.Based on application, spinal cord injuries segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018, owing to rise in incidence of spinal cord injuries and increase in adoption of self-intermittent catheters. However, the benign prostate hyperplasia segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia, rise in adoption of intermittent catheters, and surge in male geriatric population.Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2768 North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global urinary self-catheters market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to rise in higher adoption of urinary self-catheters, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, higher number of target population, wide availability of urinary self-catheter systems, and supportive reimbursement policies for usage of these catheter. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly due to rise in target population along with increase in adoption of urinary self-catheter systems.The Major Key Players Are:• Asid Bonz GmbH• B Braun Melsungen AG• Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard)• Boston Scientific Corporation• Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec• Hollister, Inc.• Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc.• Medtronic Plc.• Teleflex Incorporated.Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/urinary-self-catheter-market Key Findings of the Urinary Self-Catheters Market:• Based on product, the intermittent catheters segment held 84.9% self-catheters market share in the global market in 2018.• Depending on type, the female type catheter segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.• By application, the spinal cord injuries segment held largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.Similar Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.