Greenwich High School Alums Organize Fundraiser in Memory of Late Cross Country and Track Coach Bill Mongovan

Former Greenwich High School cross country and track athletes form a non-profit to raise funding for a scholarship in honor of the late Coach Bill Mongovan.

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent passing of long-time Greenwich High School (GHS) cross country and track coach Bill Mongovan, a group comprised of 15+ former GHS athletes has formed a nonprofit called the William Mongovan Memorial Foundation (WMMF) to raise money for arrangements for Coach Mongovan as well as a commemorative scholarship in his name.

Mongo — as Coach Mongovan was best known as — was with the GHS running program for over 55 years when he passed away on December 21. In that time, he had 431 cross country wins and 731 victories overall, and in 2005 he was inducted into the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference Hall of Fame. Mongo was also a pioneer of high school girls track, making it his personal mission to see it go from a club sport at GHS to full varsity status. Beyond that, he left a personal impact on all of his athletes, both on and off the track.

To memorialize his many decades of immeasurable contributions to the Greenwich, Fairfield County, and Connecticut communities, a group of former GHS cross country and track athletes have formed the WMMF to raise money towards preserving his memory in these communities. The organization started a GoFundMe campaign on December 24 that has raised $1,805 (as of 5:00 pm on December 27) from mostly other former athletes and their families. Now the WMMF is attempting to reach out to the broader Greenwich community and beyond to support the effort.

The goal of this organization is to first cover the costs of memorial efforts for Mongo, with the remainder of the funds going towards developing a scholarship award for outstanding Greenwich High School student-athletes who live up to the ideals of Coach Mongovan.

For more information about the fund, or to make a donation (via cash, check, or through the GoFundMe page) please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bill-mongovan-memorial-fund or contact Alex Kosyakov (GHS Class of 2019) at alexkosy78@gmail.com or (203) 302-9401.

About the William Mongovan Memorial Foundation: The William Mongovan Memorial Fund (WMMF) is a registered Connecticut nonprofit that is currently working towards 501(c)(3) status. It was formed on December 24, 2020 by over fifteen former Greenwich High School cross country and track athletes. The WMMF’s mission is to preserve and protect Coach Bill Mongovan’s memory in the Greenwich, Fairfield County, and Connecticut communities.