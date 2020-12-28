Smart City Market 2020: Global Industry Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Smart City Market 2020” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Global Smart City Market Scope

Global smart city market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2018-2023 and heading towards a trillion-dollar Industry. Government initiatives and innovations & technologies are key motivator of the market.

The report combines the quantitative and qualitative data that comprises the primary dynamics, competition as well as the challenges generally faced by the industry participants. New opportunities along with the gap analysis and the current trends in the Global Smart City Market are also provided in the report. Other than this, the report offers market insight, encompassing the main dynamics that are restraints, challenges, opportunities and drivers in the industry. While barriers and boosters are the intrinsic factors, opportunities and challenges are considered to be the extrinsic factors that shape the market. To sum it up, the report highlights the market conditions all around the world, while considering 2020 as the base year, and 2026 as the year when the assessment period ends.

Companies profiled in the report include AWS Collaborative City, Cisco Systems, Inc., Engie, Ericsson, FCC, Ferrovial, Fiware, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Living PlanIT, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sap and Schneider Electric Se. Other prominent players include Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Telefónica S.A., Thyssenkrupp, Toshiba Corporation and Wipro Limited. Global smart city market players endeavor for joint ventures, M&A, partnership and collaboration. For an instance, In Jan 2017, Tata Consultancy Services and Gfi Informatique collaborated to support Belfort’s smart city strategy, which enables local authorities to employ digital transformation projects that are developed by both the companies.

Smart City Industry Key Players

The importance of key players in the study of Global Smart City Market is immense. Activities of these key players are elaborated in the report. On considering the major events of these prominent players, the report details factors that are crucial to investors. The dominance of certain marketing strategies of key players are discussed. A holistic approach towards the examination of different plans and policies, and related strategies of all notable players functioning in the Global Smart City Market is kept. In addition, developments by these major developers are also studied and in-depth insights are provided in the report.

An in-depth appraisal of the Global Smart City Industry dynamics is given in the report, complete with the current size, volume trends, combined with the pricing records throughout the evaluation period. The potential opportunities, growth boosters and barriers have been broadly covered, in a bid to furnish an enhanced comprehension of the worldwide market.

The study elucidates the strengths, opportunities, threats and inadequacies in the Global Smart City Market, in terms of certain regions. In each of the region, the market contenders are giving efforts to boost their profits armed with strategies including collaborations, product launches, agreements, partnerships and more. The Global Smart City Market’s regional outlook includes not only the present market size and value, but also the future growth potential in these regions. The main regions where the market has been thoroughly covered include Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Most of the prevalent trends paired with the expansion prospects of the regional markets are broadly examined in the report.

A methodical assessment of the Global Smart City Market has been offered, which comprises hands-on information provided by the experts with the help of parameters from the Porter’s Five Force Model. The inputs that the experts have supplied are based on the evaluation of the prevailing norms and the names of the renowned vendors in the market, while outlining the valuable chain network across the globe. The market segmentation also covers an extensive study of the parent industry and the macro-economic aspects as well as the governing factors. The market study has been carried out depending on two methods, namely primary as well as secondary, which help offer a thorough understanding of the Global Smart City Industry. Strengths, opportunities, threats and weaknesses are some of the key aspects that are studied while reviewing the market.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Smart City Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Smart City Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Smart City Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS



