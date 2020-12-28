Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MacKenzie Capital Management, LP announces a tender offer for Class B Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

/EIN News/ -- ORINDA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacKenzie Capital Management, LP has announced a tender offer for Class B Shares (the “Shares”) of New York City REIT, Inc. The Purchasers are offering to purchase up to 65,000 Class B Shares for $6.50 per Share.

Shareholders should read the Offer to Purchase Shares and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase Shares, Assignment Form, and Letter to Shareholders, without charge, from our website at www.mackenziecapital.com (click on Tenders), or by calling toll free at 800-854-8357. If you wish to tender your Class A Shares, and your Class A Shares are held in your brokerage account, you need to instruct your broker to tender your Shares.

Contact: Josh Ferrer, Vice President of Acquisitions, 800-854-8357 x. 1017
MacKenzie Capital Management, LP
89 Davis Rd., Ste. 100
Orinda, California 94563


