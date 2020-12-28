Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,436 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on President Trump Finally Signing Bipartisan COVID-19 Relief Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after President Trump signed bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation into law:

"By signing this bill tonight, the President has resolved an unnecessary crisis that he himself created. However, his delay caused millions of American families to lose unemployment benefits for a week while also causing deep anxiety and uncertainty for millions more who are struggling to make ends meet. Instead of signing this bill immediately, this President once again put his own political interests before the interests of the American people. Thankfully, this cycle of chaos and crisis will soon come to an end.

"House Democrats have been working since May to pass additional relief for families and small businesses, which President Trump and Republicans rejected at every turn. The bill that has now been signed is an important step, but the deep damage inflicted by this pandemic means that more assistance will be needed, in particular help for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments. House Democrats are committed to working with President-elect Biden to take swift action to ensure our nation can meet the health and economic challenges of this pandemic."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on President Trump Finally Signing Bipartisan COVID-19 Relief Legislation

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.