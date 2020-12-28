Hoyer Statement on President Trump Finally Signing Bipartisan COVID-19 Relief Legislation

"By signing this bill tonight, the President has resolved an unnecessary crisis that he himself created. However, his delay caused millions of American families to lose unemployment benefits for a week while also causing deep anxiety and uncertainty for millions more who are struggling to make ends meet. Instead of signing this bill immediately, this President once again put his own political interests before the interests of the American people. Thankfully, this cycle of chaos and crisis will soon come to an end.

"House Democrats have been working since May to pass additional relief for families and small businesses, which President Trump and Republicans rejected at every turn. The bill that has now been signed is an important step, but the deep damage inflicted by this pandemic means that more assistance will be needed, in particular help for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments. House Democrats are committed to working with President-elect Biden to take swift action to ensure our nation can meet the health and economic challenges of this pandemic."