Famed TikTok Personality Austin Sprinz Nears 1 Million Followers on Instagram

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trending TikToker, Austin Sprinz , is pleased to announce he is approaching an impressive milestone of 1 million followers on the Instagram platform.Born and raised in Arizona, Austin Sprinz has been a social media star and influencer for the past two years. Sprinz has particularly made an impressive name for himself on TikTok, where he has a whopping 14.6 million followers and 5.7 billion views – numbers that grow each and every day.In Sprinz’ most recent news, the social media influencer is excited to announce he will soon reach 1 million followers on his Instagram page. This is a milestone Sprinz is looking forward to achieving, as the star’s goal is to inspire as many people as he can through his social media accounts.“What I love most about social media is that it provides such an incredible outlet for people to showcase their creativity while inspiring others,” says Sprinz. “Since I started posting daily two years ago, my goal has always been to create a lasting impact on people, inspire them to never give up when things get tough, and to always go for what they believe in. I want people to always stay true to themselves and never change who they are for someone else.“I want people to be able to laugh at my content and take a break from any stress in their lives, even if it’s only for a moment,” Sprinz continues. “It’s also important for me to support struggling businesses through my videos, too. After all, don’t believe being an influencer should solely be about making profit for myself – there’s so much good in the world that can be done through our work.”True to his word, in March, Sprinz created a viral trend video on TikTok and YouTube called “ JellyFruit ,” which aimed to support the company from going out of business. Through his video, Sprinz was able to help JellyFruit revitalize its company, sell all of their products in store and in stock, and build a 4-month backorder. The hashtag now has over 2.2 billion views.In the future, Sprinz hopes to have successful accounts on multiple platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, and more.To follow Austin on TikTok, please visit www.tiktok.com/@austinsprinz?lang=en or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/austin_sprinz/?hl=en About Austin SprinzAustin Sprinz was born and raised in Arizona where he played hockey for the majority of his life, participating on a travel team. Sprinz has been active on social media for the past two years and, during this time, has rapidly become one of the most famous TikTok names of 2020.