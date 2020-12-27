Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2100 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, December 27, 2020, in the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:47 am, the suspects gained entry to a residential building at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects attempted to take property. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, 47 year-old Dameion Tunstall, of Northesat, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

