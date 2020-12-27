Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, December 21, 2020, in the 2200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:34 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect and the vehicle of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/xU3CZSXvfBw

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or the vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.