Arrest Made and a Suspect Sought in a First Degree Cruelty to Children Offense: 500 Block of Harvard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announced an arrest has been made and an additional suspect sought in a First Degree Cruelty to Children offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the 500 block of Harvard Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:30 pm, detectives responded to a residence at the listed location for the report of a child suffering from visible trauma. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, members located a juvenile female at a residence in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries. It was determined that the injuries were intentionally inflicted upon the juvenile. The victim is being treated for their injuries and is currently in stable condition.

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 25 year-old Quanice Meniefield, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Cruelty to Children (Grave Risk). The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.

The additional suspect, in this case, has been identified as 28-year-old Maurice Meniefield, of Northeast, DC. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Cruelty to Children. He and can be seen in the photo below

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.