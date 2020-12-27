Game Consoles Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025
Game Consoles Market - 2019-2025
Report Description:
Gaming console is a specialized computer that is designed for interactive video gameplay and display services. A video game console functions like a PC, and it is built with the same components such as a CPU, a GPU, and RAM. Consumers play the game through a controller, which can be a handheld device with buttons, joysticks, or keypads. The video output and sound output are delivered through a TV or a similar audio-visual system.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Microsoft
Nintendo
Sony
Razer
NVIDIA
OUYA
Tommo
The segment “TV game consoles” holds the highest share of the video game console market; while “handheld game console” accounts for the remaining share.
This report focuses on Game Consoles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Game Consoles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
