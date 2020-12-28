SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories Announces the Appointment of their New Chief Executive Officer
Mr. James Scheetz Steps Up as the New CEO, Effective ImmediatelyST. LOUIS , MISSOURI, USA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories., makers of the renowned oral care line SmartMouth, announced today, James J. Scheetz as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He fills the unexpired term of beloved former Chairman and CEO Andrew Burch, who recently passed away.
“I speak for the entire company, when I say that we are all deeply saddened by Andrew’s passing,” said Mr. Scheetz. “His heart was that of a lion, and I am confident we felt we were all in it with him. He and his contagious leadership and infectious smile will be missed terribly. However, we look forward to honoring his legacy by continuing to build on the deep culture that he instilled in the brand over the last decade.”
Before joining the SmartMouth team as President in May of 2019, Mr. Scheetz had an existing deep rooted relationship with the company dating back to 2005. He had been asked to be a member of the Board of Directors in May 2018. James Scheetz had a very close personal friendship with Andrew Burch for many years. Two years prior to passing away, Andrew knew that asking James to join him and the SmartMouth team and to succeed him was the step needed to ensure the company would continue to grow and innovate, even in his absence.
Mr. Scheetz is an accomplished C-Suite Executive Officer with a distinguished career and a solid reputation for advancing organizational strategy, mission and objectives to spearhead revenue, profitability, and growth. He is regarded as an energetic, forward-thinking, and creative individual with high integrity, sound technical skills, analytical ability, good judgment, and strong operational focus. He is adept at working with the Board of Directors to drive results with a participative leadership style, commitment to excellence, and dedication to developing organizational talent. Scheetz is a strategic thinker and exceptional communicator who fosters productive relationships to realize an organization’s fullest potential.
The late Andrew Burch and the Board of Directors know are positive that they made the best choice possible by appointing Mr. Scheetz for this new role of CEO. The company looks forward to watching Mr. Scheetz spearhead the organization moving forward.
About SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories
SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories manufactures and markets SmartMouth branded mouthwash, toothpaste and mints through national retailers online. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, SmartMouth has been working to eliminate and prevent bad breath since 1993. To learn more about SmartMouth Activated Oral Rinses, please visit: www.smartmouth.com
To view SmartMouth's "How it Works" video, please visit: www.smartmouth.com/media/smartmouth-stops-sulfur-gas/
Social Media Links:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smartmouthwash/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smartmouth
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SmartMouth
For all media and marketing inquiries please contact Elyse Bender-Segall, 516-901-9095 or via email at elyse@prrevolution.com.
Elyse Bender-Segall
PR Revoluiton
+1 516-901-9095
elyse@prrevolution.com