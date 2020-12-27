Saudi Arabia leads global effort to organize the camel industry
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is gaining momentum for the regional & international effort to organize the camel industry in unconventional ways. In March 2019, the Kingdom witnessed the foundation of the International Organization of Camels (IOC), a Riyadh-based, non-profit organization with over 100 member countries. IOC’s main goal is the promotion of the camel heritage worldwide. Sheikh Fahad bin Falah bin Hathleen, Founder & Chairman, IOC, is the man behind all the effort. He is the Chairman of the Saudi Camel Club (SCC).
IOC has made Saudi Arabia the world’s hub for the global camel industry, paving the way for greater role for the Kingdom in developing the sector. The organization goes beyond preserving the camel heritage to embrace the camel sector globally.
Seven months after OIC’s foundation, the global impact has exceeded expectations. On his Twitter account @F_BinHithleen, Sheikh bin Hathleen, announced the first meeting of Europe’s camel owners, followed by the establishment of the European Society of Camel Owners in Switzerland with eight country members. The “Best European Camel Farm” award has been launched.
IOC leads international endeavors to spread knowledge about the camel heritage, conduct field studies to find solutions for camel owners’ problem regarding raising & shepherding, encourage investments in the sector, and build an international camel database.
The international economic & investment in the camel sector came to life after launching the SCC in 2017. The fifth version of King Abdul Aziz Camel festival was launched on the 1st of December 2020. It is being held for 44 days in Al Sayahid Al Janoubia, 120 km from the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The festival is hosting foreign tourists & camel lovers from different countries all over the world. The most popular activities include racing, best-looking camel awards & auctions (Mazayeen), and camel training (Tab’a).
