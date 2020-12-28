Black-Owned Clothing Company Launches Line Of Pro-Black Apparel To Empower Blacks Through Style & Positive Expression
Lex Pyerse is launching an apparel that uses eye-catching & thought-provoking words & images that captures black excellence and that promotes individuality.SOUTH GATE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is more important now than ever for the youth to have positive guidance. Lex Pyerse is launching a stylish apparel that uses eye-catching & thought-provoking words & images that capture the essence of black excellence and that promotes individuality.
Lex Pyerse Clothing announced this week the launch of their new Pro-Black Clothing line of apparel that is meant to empower African-Americans through freedom of expression. Lex Pyerse Clothing uncovers the stifled Black voice, empowers younger generations, and remembers the Motherland. Their clothing is for those who want to advocate and spread the message of diversity and individual Blackness.
Lex Pyerse Clothing, founded In 2019, is a pro-black apparel company that focuses on Pan-African colored and inspirational word clusters, as well as African and Caribbean national flags and their dates of independence for men, women, and children of all ages. The Lex Pyerse website sells shirts, cases, mugs, and hoodies with affirmations created into a word cluster which emphasizes uniqueness and Black pride. Their hats have affirmations without the word cluster.
During a recent interview, the company spokesperson for Lex Pyerse Clothing was quoted as saying, “Our apparel has stylish, easy to read, thought-provoking, and eye-catching words that everyone can understand. It is filled with the words, images, and colors of how we see ourself and the Black people that we admire. We use our desire to express Blackness and individuality to empower my people.” He went on to say, “This is something that we have always wanted to do and now we are providing a way for others to not only express their Blackness, but find it in a world that wants to bury the Black voice.”
Pyerse Lex Dandridge, the founder of Lex Pyerse Clothing was quoted as saying, “I knew at a young age that I could educate the wisest and brightest people with my words and experiences. I knew at a young age that I knew how to tell stories. I consider myself blessed that I was able to find a way to combine all of my passions to affect positive change through pro-black clothing and to empower my fellow brothers & sisters from the motherland.”
To learn more about Lex Pyerse Clothings’ exciting movement or to purchase their apparel, visit their official website at https://lexpyerse.com/.
