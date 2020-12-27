Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Domestic Assault / Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B405023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020 @ 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Matthew H. Mclamb

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 26, 2020, at approximately 1600 hours the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a call reporting a male, Matthew Mclamb, had pushed a female into a window causing injury, and struck her face with an object. Upon arrival, Trooper made contact with Mclamb and the victim. Through investigation, it was determined Mclamb had assaulted a domestic partner. Mclamb was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing.

Mclamb was then transported and lodged at the Southern State Correction Facility to be held without bail. Mclamb is scheduled to appear before the Rutland Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on December 28 at 12:30pm to answer the charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and offense committed in the presence of a child.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

