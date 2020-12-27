Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Domestic Assault / Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B405023
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020 @ 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Matthew H. Mclamb
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 26, 2020, at approximately 1600 hours the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a call reporting a male, Matthew Mclamb, had pushed a female into a window causing injury, and struck her face with an object. Upon arrival, Trooper made contact with Mclamb and the victim. Through investigation, it was determined Mclamb had assaulted a domestic partner. Mclamb was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing.
Mclamb was then transported and lodged at the Southern State Correction Facility to be held without bail. Mclamb is scheduled to appear before the Rutland Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on December 28 at 12:30pm to answer the charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and offense committed in the presence of a child.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
