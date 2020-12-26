December 26, 2020 11 AM Update: Roads Impacted by Flooding in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Northumberland

• Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.

Union

• (*Now Open) Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) in Buffalo Township.

• Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.

• Route 1005 (River Road) between North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane in Kelly Township.

• Route 1009 (River Road) between Routes 642 in Kelly Township and Route 1009 (Tabernacle Road) in White Deer Township.

• (*Now Open) Route 1008 (River Road) between Route 1009 (Tabernacle Road) and Route 1008 (New Columbia Road) in White Deer Township.

Snyder

• Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.

• Route 11 between Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County to Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

Bradford

• (*Now Open) Route 1043 (Sheshequin Road) between Route 1022 (Bridge Street/Ghent Hill Road) and Route 1052 (Ridge Road) in Sheshequin Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

