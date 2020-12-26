Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 6700 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 24, 2020, in the 6700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

The victim agreed to sell merchandise to the suspect using an online application. At approximately 11:20 am, the victim went to the listed location to conduct the transaction with the suspects. The suspects then approached the victim, brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craigslist and Offer Up. For more information, please visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/release/mpd-exchange-zone-locations-reminder