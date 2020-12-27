Beating the odds during COVID-19, Fourier Intelligence gallops ahead and raises ¥100 Million in Series C financing round

Fourier Intelligence’s Founder, Group CEO and Executive Chairman Alex Gu Terry Tian, partner of Vision Plus Capital Mr Zen Koh, Co-Founder, Group Deputy CEO, Fourier Intelligence. Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub™ Fourier’s next generation RehabHub™ Robotics and central patient management system.

Industry leader, Fourier Intelligence has completed a new round of funding to accelerate investment in R&D and global expansion in Rehabilitation Robotics.

The pandemic drives the acceptance of rehabilitation robotics, and we see an uptake in adoption, especially in clinics situated in remote areas trying to integrate the RehabHub™ for telerehabilitation” — Zen KOH

SINGAPORE, December 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourier Intelligence announced it had completed its Series C financing round led by Vision Plus Capital, a leading venture capital fund focusing in digital healthcare and deep tech. Qianhai FOF, one of Fourier Intelligence’s current shareholder, co-invested in this round as well. The company will invest in expanding Fourier Intelligence’s already impressive product line, in enhancing its fully integrated intelligent rehabilitation robotic system, known as the Fourier Intelligence RehabHub™ Concept.“The concept of intelligent rehabilitation is no longer a fantasy with the recent advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) fields and robotics,” says Fourier Intelligence’s Founder, Group CEO and Executive Chairman Alex Gu. “Fourier Intelligence has always been at the forefront of driving this concept through our RehabHub™ and innovative business model.”“Despite the dire business environment, due to the global pandemic, our investors have delivered a decisive vote of trust and vindicated our strategic vision in developing robotics for all. Moving forward, we plan to enable up to fifty thousand rehabilitation facilities globally through our RehabHubTM concept, and eventually provide quality rehabilitation services to millions of elderly, paediatric, and neurological patients,” he claimed.Headquartered in Shanghai and with a Global Hub in Singapore, and regional subsidiaries in Malaysia, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai, Fourier Intelligence is an innovative global technology company dedicated to researching, manufacturing, and marketing of rehabilitation robotics and comprehensive intelligent solutions.Founded in 2015, the company has teamed up with experienced researchers, engineers, and medical specialists to develop the complete rehabilitation system to serve hospitals, communities and patients.“We are excited about this collaboration with Fourier Intelligence, and we are confident that this investment will serve as the catalyst that will further fuel the already excellent growth trajectory Fourier Intelligence has been experiencing for the past two years. With its sterling track record in developing innovative, clinically applicable fully-integrated rehabilitation solutions as well as delivering proven rehabilitation medical services to create a complete rehabilitation ecosystem,” says Terry Tian, partner of Vision Plus Capital.“Rehabilitation is an important and vastly underrated industry segment with huge market potential. We are fully convinced that Fourier Intelligence is well-positioned to lead this trending industry globally, with its proven technology solution system (RehabHub™), which consists of robotics, AI, big data, cloud-based patient management systems, and clinical service delivery model,” Terry Tian adds.“Fourier Intelligence has achieved encouraging growth and positive developments over the past years. More than 1,000 hospitals and research institutes have successfully installed technology solutions developed by Fourier Intelligence, across 30 countries worldwide. To ensure continuous technological innovation, Fourier Intelligence has established several joint research labs. Such as the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab based in Chicago, the ETH Sensory Lab based in Zürich and the Advanced Robotic Lab based in the University of Melbourne. Such strong global research networks are rare within our industry and is key towards our success.” says Fourier Intelligence Co-Founder, Group Deputy CEO, Zen Koh.Recent studies indicate that rehabilitation resources are incredibly scarce and unevenly distributed across China. The shortage of rehabilitation therapists are known to be as high as 300,000, and there is a severe lack of rehabilitation service capacity. Current practices are human-intensive and lack efficiency. It is estimated that China alone, the anticipated market size for Rehabilitation and its related industry exceeds 100 billion RMB.To address this significant shortfall, Fourier Intelligence launches the RehabHub™ Concept, aiming to improve the adoption of rehabilitation robotics and technologies in rehabilitation facilities. The RehabHub™ Concept will improve efficiency and efficacy and transform the conventional rehabilitation approach.About Vision Plus CapitalVision Plus Capital was founded in 2015, with highly experienced investors from top tier venture capital firms. Vision Plus Capital mainly invest in Consumer Internet, Enterprise Services, Digital Health and Advanced Computing, both in RMB and USD.About Fourier IntelligenceFourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into the development of exoskeleton and Rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier Intelligence aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.For investor and media inquiries, please contact:Kerry GUO (Business Development Director)Fourier IntelligencePhone: +65-6911-6651Email: kerry.guo@fftai.com

Fourier Intelligence RehabHub™