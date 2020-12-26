December 25, 2020 8 AM Update: Roads Impacted by Flooding in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Northumberland

• Route 61 Hamilton Underpass area between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue in the City of Sunbury.

• Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.

Columbia

• Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Route 4020 (Green Creek Road) and Neyhart Road in Orange Township.

Montour

• Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 1003 (PP and L Road and Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Anthony Township.

• Route 1009 (Stamm Road) entire length in Derry Township.

• (*Now Open) Route 54 between Hillside Road and Route 254 (Broadway Road/Washingtonville Road) in Derry Township.

• Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township.

• Route 4004 (Bush Road) between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and Fairview Road in Derry Township.

Tioga

• Route 1007 (North and South Elk Run Road) at the intersection of Route 1005 (Bungy Road) in Sullivan Township.

• Route 287 between Catlin Hollow Road and Route 249 in Middlebury Township.

Union

• Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) in Buffalo Township.

• Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) to the Snyder County Line.

• Route 3003 (Eighth Street/Grand Valley Road) between Route 45 (Chestnut Street) in Mifflinburg and Route 3004 (Pleasant Grove Road) in West Buffalo Township.

• Route 3012 (Wildwood Road) between Route 3004 (Red Ridge Road) and Penns Creek Road in Limestone Township.

• Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.

Bradford

• Route 14 between Lycoming Street and Route 414 in Canton.

Sullivan

• Route 2002 (Nordmont Road) between Route 2002 (Main Street) in Davidson Township and Cox Road in Laporte.

• Route 4001 (Elk Creek Road) between Route 154 in Elkland Township and Route 87 in Hillsgrove.

Lycoming

• Route 220 between Reservoir Road in Wolf Township and Montague Hill Road in Penn Township.

• Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) between Route 405 and Route 2042 (East Lime Bluff Road) in Muncy Creek Township

• (*New) Route 1005 (Lower Barbours Road) between Route 87 and Route 1006 (Wallis Run Road) in Plunketts Creek Township.

• (*New) Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) between Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and Route 287 in Pine Township.

Route 2014 (John Brady Drive) between Route 2053 (Industrial Park Road) and Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy.

Snyder

• Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.

Follow PennDOT locally on Twitter at www.twitter.com/StateColl for Tioga, Lycoming, Bradford, Sullivan and Union County information; www.twitter.com/Altoona for Snyder County information or www.twitter.com/Northeast for Montour, Columbia and Northumberland information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

# # #