Vehicle and Speed Restrictions on Interstates in Northwest Pennsylvania Updated

​Due to changes in the roadway conditions in some areas, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated temporary restrictions speeds and certain vehicles on interstates in the northwest region of Pennsylvania.

Vehicle restrictions have been lifted on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state border to Centre County and Interstate 376 from Mercer County to Allegheny County. Those portions of roadways remain under a temporary speed limit reduction of 45 miles per hour with commercial vehicles required to use the right lane only. The same restrictions are also in place for Interstate 79 south of the Interstate 80 interchange to the West Virginia border

The Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan remains in place for Interstate 79 from Interchange 80 to Interstate 90, additional speed restrictions are in place from I-80 to the West Virginia state border.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

• motorcycles.

Restrictions reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan remain in place for the entire length of Interstate 90.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits are restricted to 45 mph on all of these roadways for all vehicles while restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates are in place throughout the state and more could be added depending on changing conditions.

The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Motorists are reminded to avoid travel during serve winter weather conditions as roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling.

