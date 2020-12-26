PennDOT Lifts Vehicle Restrictions on Sections of I-80

As winter conditions lessen, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is lifting certain vehicle restrictions on I-80 in the north central region of Pennsylvania. The speed limit reduction remains in place.

Effective at 8:00 A. M. today, Level 1 vehicle restrictions have been lifted on the following roadways: • Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound from the Ohio state line to I-99 at the Bellefonte/161 interchange in Centre County. In PennDOT District 2, this covers both directions of I-80 in Clearfield county and most of Centre County.

Level 1 restrictions include: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and • Motorcycles. Up-to-date restrictions are communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Although PennDOT crews will be out treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PAStateColl

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 , Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

