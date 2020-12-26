PennDOT Restores Speed Limits on I-80 in North Central Region

As winter conditions continue to improve, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is restoring normal speed limits on I-80 in the north central region of Pennsylvania. Level 1 vehicle restrictions were lifted earlier today.

Effective at 10:00 A. M. today, normal speed limits were restored on the following roadways: • Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound from the Falls Creek/97 interchange at the Jefferson/Clearfield County line to I-99 at the Bellefonte/161 interchange in Centre County.

Up-to-date restrictions are communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PAStateColl

