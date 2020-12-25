Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Day 300 of COVID-19 in New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress on day 300 of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

"New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it's critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Governor Cuomo said. "While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel. We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread. While the state is doing everything it can to get people vaccinated, it's on the rest of us to stay tough and keep practicing safe behaviors in the meantime. This has undoubtedly been a trying year, but if we work together and stay United as one New York Family, we will win this war once and for all."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below: 

 

  • Test Results Reported - 226,560 
  • Tested Positive - 12,446
  • Percent Positive - 5.49%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 6,950 (+22)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 859 
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,148 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 621 (+0)
  • Total Discharges - 98,350 (+750)
  • Deaths - 122
  • Total Deaths - 29,270

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region

Capital Region

375

0.03%

24%

Central New York

424

0.05%

25%

Finger Lakes

874

0.07%

33%

Long Island

1169

0.04%

25%

Mid-Hudson

789

0.03%

35%

Mohawk Valley

225

0.05%

29%

New York City

2391

0.03%

28%

North Country

63

0.02%

47%

Southern Tier

152

0.02%

44%

Western New York

488

0.04%

32%

Statewide

6950

0.04%

30%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)

Capital Region

211

168

18%

Central New York

267

197

25%

Finger Lakes

397

282

31%

Long Island

817

629

23%

Mid-Hudson

682

383

41%

Mohawk Valley

130

97

28%

New York City

2445

1788

27%

North Country

51

23

51%

Southern Tier

125

77

37%

Western New York

544

312

42%

NYS TOTAL

5669

3956

30%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region

6.98%

7.48%

7.63%

Central New York

6.44%

6.38%

6.26%

Finger Lakes

8.48%

8.35%

8.22%

Long Island

6.41%

6.41%

6.45%

Mid-Hudson

6.31%

6.22%

6.18%

Mohawk Valley

8.55%

8.71%

8.74%

New York City

4.28%

4.34%

4.46%

North Country

5.30%

5.86%

6.14%

Southern Tier

2.59%

2.66%

2.76%

Western New York

6.39%

6.33%

6.01%

Statewide

5.43%

5.45%

5.53%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

BOROUGH

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Bronx

5.07%

5.17%

5.38%

Brooklyn

4.44%

4.52%

4.64%

Manhattan

2.67%

2.64%

2.66%

Queens

4.95%

5.05%

5.25%

Staten Island

5.51%

5.58%

5.77%

 

Of the 903,716 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

10,274

229

Allegany

1,693

31

Broome

7,540

111

Cattaraugus

2,228

61

Cayuga

2,383

86

Chautauqua

3,100

113

Chemung

4,253

42

Chenango

1,074

38

Clinton

890

27

Columbia

1,470

35

Cortland

1,884

53

Delaware

623

14

Dutchess

11,120

191

Erie

38,852

656

Essex

498

19

Franklin

663

28

Fulton

1,175

35

Genesee

2,390

89

Greene

1,115

53

Hamilton

97

0

Herkimer

1,764

65

Jefferson

1,520

52

Lewis

776

26

Livingston

1,650

71

Madison

2,059

42

Monroe

30,651

600

Montgomery

1,122

31

Nassau

81,099

1,096

Niagara

7,618

172

NYC

400,473

4,171

Oneida

10,600

291

Onondaga

19,155

333

Ontario

2,838

77

Orange

22,032

210

Orleans

1,180

26

Oswego

3,045

75

Otsego

1,093

19

Putnam

4,413

75

Rensselaer

3,645

111

Rockland

26,291

243

Saratoga

4,741

133

Schenectady

5,098

137

Schoharie

471

15

Schuyler

476

8

Seneca

677

24

St. Lawrence

1,815

51

Steuben

3,097

75

Suffolk

87,985

1,270

Sullivan

2,883

34

Tioga

1,575

32

Tompkins

1,921

43

Ulster

5,241

77

Warren

979

18

Washington

713

10

Wayne

2,219

65

Westchester

65,851

714

Wyoming

1,197

31

Yates

431

12

 

Yesterday, 122 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,270. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany 

2

Bronx 

6

Cattaraugus 

2

Chautauqua 

1

Chemung 

1

Cortland 

2

Dutchess

2

Erie 

14

Genesee 

3

Herkimer 

1

Kings 

11

Madison 

2

Manhattan 

7

Monroe 

13

Nassau 

2

Oneida 

3

Onondaga 

6

Ontario 

1

Orange 

4

Oswego 

1

Queens 

7

Richmond 

2

Rockland 

1

Saratoga 

2

Schenectady 

1

Schoharie 

1

Schuyler 

1

Seneca 

1

St. Lawrence 

1

Suffolk 

11

Tompkins 

1

Ulster 

1

Westchester 

7

Wyoming 

1

 

