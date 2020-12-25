Day 300 of COVID-19 in New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress on day 300 of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it's critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Governor Cuomo said. "While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel. We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread. While the state is doing everything it can to get people vaccinated, it's on the rest of us to stay tough and keep practicing safe behaviors in the meantime. This has undoubtedly been a trying year, but if we work together and stay United as one New York Family, we will win this war once and for all."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 226,560

Tested Positive - 12,446

Percent Positive - 5.49%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,950 (+22)

Patients Newly Admitted - 859

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 1,148 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 621 (+0)

Total Discharges - 98,350 (+750)

Deaths - 122

Total Deaths - 29,270

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 375 0.03% 24% Central New York 424 0.05% 25% Finger Lakes 874 0.07% 33% Long Island 1169 0.04% 25% Mid-Hudson 789 0.03% 35% Mohawk Valley 225 0.05% 29% New York City 2391 0.03% 28% North Country 63 0.02% 47% Southern Tier 152 0.02% 44% Western New York 488 0.04% 32% Statewide 6950 0.04% 30%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 211 168 18% Central New York 267 197 25% Finger Lakes 397 282 31% Long Island 817 629 23% Mid-Hudson 682 383 41% Mohawk Valley 130 97 28% New York City 2445 1788 27% North Country 51 23 51% Southern Tier 125 77 37% Western New York 544 312 42% NYS TOTAL 5669 3956 30%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 6.98% 7.48% 7.63% Central New York 6.44% 6.38% 6.26% Finger Lakes 8.48% 8.35% 8.22% Long Island 6.41% 6.41% 6.45% Mid-Hudson 6.31% 6.22% 6.18% Mohawk Valley 8.55% 8.71% 8.74% New York City 4.28% 4.34% 4.46% North Country 5.30% 5.86% 6.14% Southern Tier 2.59% 2.66% 2.76% Western New York 6.39% 6.33% 6.01% Statewide 5.43% 5.45% 5.53%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 5.07% 5.17% 5.38% Brooklyn 4.44% 4.52% 4.64% Manhattan 2.67% 2.64% 2.66% Queens 4.95% 5.05% 5.25% Staten Island 5.51% 5.58% 5.77%

Of the 903,716 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 10,274 229 Allegany 1,693 31 Broome 7,540 111 Cattaraugus 2,228 61 Cayuga 2,383 86 Chautauqua 3,100 113 Chemung 4,253 42 Chenango 1,074 38 Clinton 890 27 Columbia 1,470 35 Cortland 1,884 53 Delaware 623 14 Dutchess 11,120 191 Erie 38,852 656 Essex 498 19 Franklin 663 28 Fulton 1,175 35 Genesee 2,390 89 Greene 1,115 53 Hamilton 97 0 Herkimer 1,764 65 Jefferson 1,520 52 Lewis 776 26 Livingston 1,650 71 Madison 2,059 42 Monroe 30,651 600 Montgomery 1,122 31 Nassau 81,099 1,096 Niagara 7,618 172 NYC 400,473 4,171 Oneida 10,600 291 Onondaga 19,155 333 Ontario 2,838 77 Orange 22,032 210 Orleans 1,180 26 Oswego 3,045 75 Otsego 1,093 19 Putnam 4,413 75 Rensselaer 3,645 111 Rockland 26,291 243 Saratoga 4,741 133 Schenectady 5,098 137 Schoharie 471 15 Schuyler 476 8 Seneca 677 24 St. Lawrence 1,815 51 Steuben 3,097 75 Suffolk 87,985 1,270 Sullivan 2,883 34 Tioga 1,575 32 Tompkins 1,921 43 Ulster 5,241 77 Warren 979 18 Washington 713 10 Wayne 2,219 65 Westchester 65,851 714 Wyoming 1,197 31 Yates 431 12

Yesterday, 122 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,270. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: