New York State's Progress on Day 300 of COVID-19 Pandemic
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress on day 300 of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it's critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Governor Cuomo said. "While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel. We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread. While the state is doing everything it can to get people vaccinated, it's on the rest of us to stay tough and keep practicing safe behaviors in the meantime. This has undoubtedly been a trying year, but if we work together and stay United as one New York Family, we will win this war once and for all."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 226,560
- Tested Positive - 12,446
- Percent Positive - 5.49%
- Patient Hospitalization - 6,950 (+22)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 859
- Hospital Counties - 55
- Number ICU - 1,148 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 621 (+0)
- Total Discharges - 98,350 (+750)
- Deaths - 122
- Total Deaths - 29,270
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|
Capital Region
|
375
|
0.03%
|
24%
|
Central New York
|
424
|
0.05%
|
25%
|
Finger Lakes
|
874
|
0.07%
|
33%
|
Long Island
|
1169
|
0.04%
|
25%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
789
|
0.03%
|
35%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
225
|
0.05%
|
29%
|
New York City
|
2391
|
0.03%
|
28%
|
North Country
|
63
|
0.02%
|
47%
|
Southern Tier
|
152
|
0.02%
|
44%
|
Western New York
|
488
|
0.04%
|
32%
|
Statewide
|
6950
|
0.04%
|
30%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|
Capital Region
|
211
|
168
|
18%
|
Central New York
|
267
|
197
|
25%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
282
|
31%
|
Long Island
|
817
|
629
|
23%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
682
|
383
|
41%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
130
|
97
|
28%
|
New York City
|
2445
|
1788
|
27%
|
North Country
|
51
|
23
|
51%
|
Southern Tier
|
125
|
77
|
37%
|
Western New York
|
544
|
312
|
42%
|
NYS TOTAL
|
5669
|
3956
|
30%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Capital Region
|
6.98%
|
7.48%
|
7.63%
|
Central New York
|
6.44%
|
6.38%
|
6.26%
|
Finger Lakes
|
8.48%
|
8.35%
|
8.22%
|
Long Island
|
6.41%
|
6.41%
|
6.45%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
6.31%
|
6.22%
|
6.18%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
8.55%
|
8.71%
|
8.74%
|
New York City
|
4.28%
|
4.34%
|
4.46%
|
North Country
|
5.30%
|
5.86%
|
6.14%
|
Southern Tier
|
2.59%
|
2.66%
|
2.76%
|
Western New York
|
6.39%
|
6.33%
|
6.01%
|
Statewide
|
5.43%
|
5.45%
|
5.53%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Bronx
|
5.07%
|
5.17%
|
5.38%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.44%
|
4.52%
|
4.64%
|
Manhattan
|
2.67%
|
2.64%
|
2.66%
|
Queens
|
4.95%
|
5.05%
|
5.25%
|
Staten Island
|
5.51%
|
5.58%
|
5.77%
Of the 903,716 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
10,274
|
229
|
Allegany
|
1,693
|
31
|
Broome
|
7,540
|
111
|
Cattaraugus
|
2,228
|
61
|
Cayuga
|
2,383
|
86
|
Chautauqua
|
3,100
|
113
|
Chemung
|
4,253
|
42
|
Chenango
|
1,074
|
38
|
Clinton
|
890
|
27
|
Columbia
|
1,470
|
35
|
Cortland
|
1,884
|
53
|
Delaware
|
623
|
14
|
Dutchess
|
11,120
|
191
|
Erie
|
38,852
|
656
|
Essex
|
498
|
19
|
Franklin
|
663
|
28
|
Fulton
|
1,175
|
35
|
Genesee
|
2,390
|
89
|
Greene
|
1,115
|
53
|
Hamilton
|
97
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
1,764
|
65
|
Jefferson
|
1,520
|
52
|
Lewis
|
776
|
26
|
Livingston
|
1,650
|
71
|
Madison
|
2,059
|
42
|
Monroe
|
30,651
|
600
|
Montgomery
|
1,122
|
31
|
Nassau
|
81,099
|
1,096
|
Niagara
|
7,618
|
172
|
NYC
|
400,473
|
4,171
|
Oneida
|
10,600
|
291
|
Onondaga
|
19,155
|
333
|
Ontario
|
2,838
|
77
|
Orange
|
22,032
|
210
|
Orleans
|
1,180
|
26
|
Oswego
|
3,045
|
75
|
Otsego
|
1,093
|
19
|
Putnam
|
4,413
|
75
|
Rensselaer
|
3,645
|
111
|
Rockland
|
26,291
|
243
|
Saratoga
|
4,741
|
133
|
Schenectady
|
5,098
|
137
|
Schoharie
|
471
|
15
|
Schuyler
|
476
|
8
|
Seneca
|
677
|
24
|
St. Lawrence
|
1,815
|
51
|
Steuben
|
3,097
|
75
|
Suffolk
|
87,985
|
1,270
|
Sullivan
|
2,883
|
34
|
Tioga
|
1,575
|
32
|
Tompkins
|
1,921
|
43
|
Ulster
|
5,241
|
77
|
Warren
|
979
|
18
|
Washington
|
713
|
10
|
Wayne
|
2,219
|
65
|
Westchester
|
65,851
|
714
|
Wyoming
|
1,197
|
31
|
Yates
|
431
|
12
Yesterday, 122 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,270. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
2
|
Bronx
|
6
|
Cattaraugus
|
2
|
Chautauqua
|
1
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Cortland
|
2
|
Dutchess
|
2
|
Erie
|
14
|
Genesee
|
3
|
Herkimer
|
1
|
Kings
|
11
|
Madison
|
2
|
Manhattan
|
7
|
Monroe
|
13
|
Nassau
|
2
|
Oneida
|
3
|
Onondaga
|
6
|
Ontario
|
1
|
Orange
|
4
|
Oswego
|
1
|
Queens
|
7
|
Richmond
|
2
|
Rockland
|
1
|
Saratoga
|
2
|
Schenectady
|
1
|
Schoharie
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
1
|
Seneca
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
11
|
Tompkins
|
1
|
Ulster
|
1
|
Westchester
|
7
|
Wyoming
|
1