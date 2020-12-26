Public Service: Complimentary qEEG Brain Mapping for Anxiety and Depression During Covid-19 Pandemic

Mental Impact of the Pandemic White Ink Clinic Brain Protection during Pandemic

Due to the massive impact of the Pandemic, White Ink Clinic is offering free Brain scan and Analysis to patients in San Diego and Orange County, California.

Due to the high levels of stress caused by COVID-19, it is important to make sure our brain is strong enough to fight against life’s difficulties more now than ever.” — Kim Huynh

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The White Ink Clinic is offering complimentary qEEG Brain Scans or also known as Brain Mapping due to the fear as the results from the Covid-19 pandemic. Statistics shows there are increased cases of patients reporting levels of anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and other mental health conditions is becoming a national concern.

White Ink Clinic’s healthcare professionals want to help improve patient’s mental health suffering from these conditions: anxiety, depression, and many others caused by the COVID-19 mental and financial impacts it has caused this country. The staff at White Ink are dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients by offering complimentary qEEG Brain Mapping for patients who are suffering from anxiety, depression, insomnia and other mental health mild or severe. QEEG Brain Mapping is a safe and advanced brain scan that directly studies the electrical activity of the brain and where it helps diagnose areas of irregularities of the brain. The way we act, think, and feel is the results of how billions of neurons in our brain can work together. This interaction between the neurons produces tiny amounts of electricity called brain waves or EEG.

The advancement of technology has made it possible to use beyond a one-dimensional analysis of EEG. At White Ink Clinic, they can now produce two- and three-dimensional images that show brain functions in details. The revolutionary technique of qEEG allows us to improve mental health treatment by accurately targeting which parts of the brain are not working. The qEEG Brain Mapping are used to identify mental health conditions related to brain functions such as anxiety and depression and the analysis can be used for clinical neurofeedback as well.

The initial mapping only takes thirty minutes. After the mapping is completed, we have the patients return to the clinic in one week for discussions of their results. Every step of the qEEG Brain Mapping process involves the expertise of professional neuroscientists and physicians.

The White Ink Clinic is currently offering an initial complimentary qEEG Brain Mapping. This includes the clinical analysis, and a full report to qualified individuals at no cost. This advanced brain mapping typically costs $850.00, but the clinic wants to help individuals who are suffering from mental health condition as a result of COVID-19 to seek support and receive a complimentary diagnosis.

White Ink Brain Clinic is one of the leading providers of clinical neurofeedback. White Ink works with multiple insurance companies to offer high-quality services in San Diego County and Orange County in California. Patients are welcome to walk into any one of their multiple locations in Carlsbad, Anaheim, and San Diego to schedule a free consultation. The team of experts are ready to accommodate and support patients’ needs by offering services at home or at one of our locations. We practice social distancing, and all our staff follows CDC safety guidelines.

White Ink Clinic is one of the very few neurofeedback clinics nationwide whose services are recognized and covered by Medicare and other insurance plans.

Due to the high demands, there are limited numbers of spots available for the qEEG Brain Mapping. If you want to take advantage of this amazing offer, fill out this form out at www.whiteinkclinic.com/pandemic where a clinician at the White Ink Clinic can evaluate to see if you meet the requirements for the Brain Mapping.

The staffs at White Ink Clinic encourages people to ask questions. Most people report their satisfaction after discussing their analysis and tend to want treatments within a few days. White Ink Clinic is there to help you during the stressful time managing and coping with COVID-19 pandemic. Give their office a call to start improving the quality of your brain and take back control of your life today!

What is qEEG Brain Mapping