Westminster / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

CASE#: 20B105857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isabella Corrao

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2020 @ 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sawdust Aly, Townshend

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Violation

of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Oscar Cruz

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 52 and 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 24, 2020 at approximately 2130 hours Vermont State Police received a

call reporting a male, Oscar Cruz, had kicked a female down a flight of stairs and assaulted another household member.

Upon arrival Cruz was not at the residence. Troopers spoke to multiple victims

and through investigation determined Cruz had physically assaulted two females

and left the property. Cruz was also in violation of conditions of release from a prior domestic assault.

Cruz returned to the property while Troopers were present. Upon further

investigation Cruz was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing and was lodged at Southern State Correction Facility. Cruz is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on December 28 at 1230 hours to answer for the charges of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold w/o Bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.