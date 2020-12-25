Westminster / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B105857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isabella Corrao
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/24/2020 @ 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sawdust Aly, Townshend
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Violation
of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Oscar Cruz
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 52 and 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 24, 2020 at approximately 2130 hours Vermont State Police received a
call reporting a male, Oscar Cruz, had kicked a female down a flight of stairs and assaulted another household member.
Upon arrival Cruz was not at the residence. Troopers spoke to multiple victims
and through investigation determined Cruz had physically assaulted two females
and left the property. Cruz was also in violation of conditions of release from a prior domestic assault.
Cruz returned to the property while Troopers were present. Upon further
investigation Cruz was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing and was lodged at Southern State Correction Facility. Cruz is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on December 28 at 1230 hours to answer for the charges of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold w/o Bail
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.