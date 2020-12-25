BiCupid Announces New Privacy Features For The Digital Age

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, December 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiCupid, a leading bisexual dating site, has boomed in popularity as a resource for bisexual and bicurious women. To better facilitate a safe and supportive environment, BiCupid has shared new features to ensure privacy in the digital age.

A place where bisexual and bicurious individuals or couples can find companionship and romance, BiCupid’s new features now include the ability for users to set and check others' sexual orientation identifies to make it easier for them to decide whether to talk more with another member.

Also, users can choose to hide from certain demographics, including bi-men, bi-women, couples, and trans or single women and men, and can further customize other options to protect their privacy.

Upon registering for the platform, BiCupid also audits profiles to verify photos with manual inspections, and immediately blocks inauthentic profiles when detecting to ensure a safe dating environment for all bisexual and bicurious individuals or couples.

Making it possible to connect with like-minded people like never before for real, active relationships, BiCupid continues to make finding partners easy with its location-based app – even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Users of all ages are finding success on the platform in record numbers.

To know more, please visit www.bicupid.com. Now, the BiCupid app is available on iOS App Store and Google Play.

About BiCupid

BiCupid is an online community for bisexual or bi-curious individuals and bi couples to connect. A place for open-minded singles and couples looking to explore their sexuality, chat, hook up, or find that lasting connection.

