TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Oakland

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening in Oakland in Fayette County.

Preliminary information indicates that around 6 p.m., an officer with the Oakland Police Department responded to a 911 call at a gas station in the 67-hundred block of Highway 64 in Oakland. Information from the scene revealed the 911 caller reported that a man in his truck threatened him with a knife. When the officer approached the truck with the man still inside, that individual got out of the truck and struck the officer with two knives. Initial information indicates that while the man continued to attack the officer, the officer fired at the individual, striking and killing him. The deceased man is not being identified at this time, pending notification of relatives. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries, and was treated at the scene. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in securing the scene.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents and Forensic Scientists continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation, including the name of the deceased individual, will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.