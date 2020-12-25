ASA Insurance Discussed Vehicle Maintenance Tips to Save Utah Drivers Time and Money
Buying car insurance in Salt Lake City is just one way to protect your vehicle, as ASA Insurance will tell you.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying car insurance in Salt Lake City is just one way to protect your vehicle, as ASA Insurance will tell you. Additionally, you need to consider the preventative maintenance that can ultimately save you time and money with your vehicle, the insurance provider advises.
Recently, ASA Insurance shared useful advice for preventative vehicle maintenance to save Utah drivers time and money down the road.
First, they advise starting off with your own inspection. When you get to know your vehicle, it will help you be aware when something’s off. Part of getting to know your vehicle is doing your own regular inspections. As they explain, some of the things you’ll do include checking your lights, checking your tires’ air pressure and treads, checking fluid levels, and looking for any other potential issues.
ASA Insurance also recommends replacing your windshield wipers once your windshield starts getting streaky. This is something that can be done yourself, and it makes your ride safer thanks to added visibility.
Additionally, they discuss the importance of having your tires rotated and your alignment inspected. While it might cost you some money to have this done, it will ultimately help your tires last much longer, which means less frequent tire replacement which is even costlier.
The Salt Lake City car insurance company also explains that while cleaning some parts of your car is purely for aesthetic purposes, there are also some cleaning habits that actually keep your car in better shape. For example, removing salt from the exterior of your vehicle which can lead to rust and damage the car’s finish over time.
Finally, they offer more quick tips for keeping your vehicle in good shape:
Change the automatic transmission fluid at least every two years or 24,000 miles
Have the timing belt replaced between 60,000 and 90,000 miles
If your car has a carburetor, have the fuel filter replaced every year. For vehicles with fuel injection, it should be replaced every two years.
