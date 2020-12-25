Traffic signal installation at Kalanianaole Highway and Waa Street begins January 3

Main, News Posted on Dec 24, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of nightly lane closures of Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in Aina Haina for improvements to the Waa Street intersection beginning Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m.

The intersection improvements will increase safety for all roadway users by adding traffic signals to the currently unsignalized intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Waa Street. Work will involve installation of traffic and pedestrian crosswalk signals and traffic detector loops; guardrail and impact attenuator reconstruction; and, repaving and restriping of the intersection. Closures during work hours will affect one to two through lanes in each direction of Kalanianaole Highway at a time.

Work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Friday, weather permitting.

HDOT encourages motorists to consider scheduled closures when planning their commutes and to drive with care through the construction area. Lane closure notices for Oahu are posted weekly to: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu.