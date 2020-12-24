Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,493 in the last 365 days.

Fecal Matters: No-contact advisory for Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, King County

Red sign posted on a beach indicating that water contact should be avoided.

Public Health Seattle & King County has issued a no-contact advisory at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in King County. This advisory is due to sewer overflows that occurred as a result of a heavy rainstorm. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.

You just read:

Fecal Matters: No-contact advisory for Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, King County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.