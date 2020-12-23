The court added, “As we have repeatedly advised in other cases raising similar issues, the matter should be resolved as expeditiously as is consistent with sound adjudication, given the exigent and evolving circumstances concerning COVID-19.”
Dec 23, 2020
You just read:
Supreme Court orders further proceedings in pandemic-related prisoner release/transfer case
