The California Supreme Court today denied a petition asking it to review the case of one of two men convicted of the murders of a Chatsworth couple during a robbery in their home more than two decades ago.
Dec 23, 2020
You just read:
CA Supreme Court Won't Hear Case of Man Convicted in Chatsworth Murders
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.