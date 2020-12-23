When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 23, 2020 FDA Publish Date: December 24, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fish Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria Monocytogenes Company Name: B&I Overseas Trading, Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

B&I Overseas Trading Inc from Van Nuys, CA is recalling frozen “Veladis herring in oil with Italian spices” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled " Veladis herring in oil with Italian spices” were sold at select International retail stores in the State of Washington. All affected product has been removed from sale. There was approximately 400 units sold in the months of November and December of 2020.

The product comes in a 17.64 ounce (500 gram) plastic package and is stamped on top portion of the package with expiration date of 08/08/2021 and is considered as lot number. UPC No.: 4823097903896

The company has removed the affected lots from distribution as the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased this product with affected lot number are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (818)285-6936 Monday-Friday 10am-5pm PST or email info@bioverseas.com.