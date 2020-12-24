Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.24.20

Published: Dec 24, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jennifer Osborn, 52, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of General Services. Osborn has been Director of the Division of Administrative Services at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2018. She was Deputy Secretary of Fiscal Policy and Administration at the California Government Operations Agency from 2013 to 2018, Deputy Secretary of Fiscal Operations at the California State and Consumer Services Agency from 2012 to 2013 and Principal Program Budget Analyst at the California Department of Finance from 1998 to 2011. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $186,384. Osborn is a Democrat.

Haig Baghdassarian, 52, of San Francisco, has been appointed Deputy Secretary and Chief Counsel at the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Baghdassarian has been Principal for the Law Office of Haig Baghdassarian since 2009. He was Chief Legislative Consultant for the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region from 2013 to 2018, Contract Attorney for Meyers Nave LLP in 2008 and Legislative Coordinator for the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission in 2007. Baghdassarian served as a Deputy City Attorney in the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office from 2004 to 2006 and a San Francisco Human Rights Commissioner from 2001 to 2004. Baghdassarian earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $167,004. Baghdassarian is a Democrat.

