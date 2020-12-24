Senator Tartaglione Announces Award of $10 Million in Redevelopment Grants to Community-Focused Organizations

Grant recipients include Impact Services, Carl Mackley Houses, Esperanza Health Center, Friends of Father Judge High School, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Frankford Library, and the future Trinity PAL Center, Moss Rehab, and Temple University.

Philadelphia, PA – December 24, 2020 − State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) today announced that $10 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants have been awarded in support of nine community development projects in and around the 2nd Senatorial District.

“I am proud and honored to provide these diverse and community-focused organizations with this critical state funding,” Senator Tartaglione said. “The projects represented here will serve local families and the entire Philadelphia region by improving access to housing, commercial real estate, healthcare services, education, and youth engagement programs. I look forward to continue working with all of these organizations as they improve the lives of the people of the 2nd Senatorial District.”

RACP grants were awarded to the following organizations and projects:

Impact Services; A & Indiana Campus – Philadelphia ; $1,000,000; Impact Services is proposing to develop a 140,000 sf former textile mill to improve the Kensington neighborhood of North Philadelphia by renovating an existing 140,000 sf Mill Building, into a mixed-use project including affordable housing (financed separately) and a multi-tenant community serving building. The renovations will include all new systems, floors, historic windows, roofing, elevators, stairs and finishes. The project will also include completion of site work and parking for access to the building.

Carl Mackley Houses Limited Partnership; Carl Mackley Affordable Housing Reconstruction (1401 E. Bristol St.) ; $1,000,000; Project includes restoration of the 4 buildings' facades and replacement of the bricks where necessary. Including exterior masonry restoration, including deconstruction of exterior walls; manufacturing of replacement jumbo bricks; and reconstruction of the exterior walls with existing and replacement bricks. RACP funds are also requested for replacement of the window enclosures where the masonry restoration will occur.

Esperanza Health Center; Community Medical Care & Wellness Campus-Kensington-Esperanza – Phase 3 (861 E. Allegheny Ave.) ; $1,000,000; A new community wellness center will be built at 3222-58 H Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134, developing an open lot that has been vacant for 13 years into a modern facility serving Kensington community residents. It will include a gymnasium, fitness room with exercise equipment, multi-purpose rooms for health education and wellness activities and a conference center.

Friends of Father Judge High School, Inc.; FOFJHS Career Pathways Academy (3301 Solly Ave.) ; $500,000; The Career Pathways Academy Building would be a state-of-the-art 20,000sqft two story building built for the purpose of delivery high level vocational education & workforce development. The Oblate Faculty House will be knocked down to make room for the new structure. The structure would have a massive common area for multiple trade disciplines to be taught simultaneously while 3 classrooms and additional breakout spaces would be created on the 1st floor. The second floor will have additional workshop spaces, offices for instructors, and an observation deck for Administrators.

American Oncologic Hospital d/b/a Fox Chase Cancer Center; Fox Chase Cancer Center ICU Modernization (333 Cottman Ave.) ; $1,500,000; The project involves the construction of a 15 bed ICU in an addition that will be connected to the current ICU space. This addition will be built on slab and protrude into a beautiful open courtyard in the center of the Fox Chase campus. When construction of the new unit is complete we will break thru the outer ICU wall and connect the spaces. Move all functions into the new space and renovate the current ICU space for waiting, consult room and storage.

Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation; Renovation of Frankford Library (4634 Frankford Ave.) ; $1,000,000; The programmatic functions of library-as-community and civic meeting space-as-community are separated by floors but connected by the café which, in turn, acts as a link to the street. From the outside in, the designs include sidewalk upgrades, new landscaping, signage, lighting and a new entry awning and curtainwall glazing, lobby improvements to activate and make more welcoming the space, new meeting and study rooms enclosed with glass partitions at the rear of the main level rear, lower level reconfiguration to provide an additional meeting room, consolidation of existing storage spaces to create a new staff workspace, kitchen renovation, insertion of a new passenger elevator, and main stair reconfiguration.

Kinder Academy Development Organization; Trinity PAL Center (6901 Rising Sun Ave.) ; $1,000,000; The project will entail the construction of a new state-of-the-art, historically compatible facility to house the return of the Gibbons PAL program and other community outreach initiatives. Initial construction plans include a basketball court with high ceiling, homework room(s), restrooms, office space for program officers. We also envision additional space that could be used for supplemental community programming. With a commitment from Trinity Church Oxford and the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania, construction could commence on the existing property as part of a long-term lease agreement/endowment covering all operating and maintenance expenses.

Albert Einstein Healthcare Network; Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park/MossRehab (60 Township Line Road) ; $1,000,000; The project will include renovation and expansion of the current 4th floor Brain Injury Center to include a robotics gym. The pharmacy at this location will also undergo renovations to meet safety standards and regulatory guideline. Patient rooms will be renovated to reflect safety needs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple University – Of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education; Ritter Hall – Institute on Disabilities and Sponsored Projects relocation (1301 Cecil B. Moore Ave.); $2,000,000; Project will relocate the Institute on Disabilities and Sponsored Projects to a newly renovated central suite within the College of Education's Ritter Hall Complex. Project will include complete renovation of 14,395 SF space. The architectural design promotes wellness, productivity and efficiency, forming a new academic experience while creating a collaborative working environment and includes new reception areas, conference rooms, offices (both private and open) and support spaces. In addition, all MEP systems and technology will be upgraded to meet the needs of the new space.

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. These projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

