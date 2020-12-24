BioStem Technologies, Announces Filing of 2020 Quarterly Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, Fl, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a leading life sciences company specializing in perinatal tissue allografts for use in regenerative therapies, today announced that it has filed its quarterly reports for 2020 to become current with OTC Markets.



BioStem's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Matuszewski, commented, "The filing of our 2020 quarterly reports not only marks a key milestone for BioStem, but also reflects the level of transparency we strive to achieve for our shareholders. Current financial reporting, along with increased and timely dialogue, are a top priority. We also continue to take actions that focus on improving the lives of patients and their families, provide business resiliency, and restore the Company’s financial integrity and reputation. We feel confident we can maintain current status with our reporting requirements for OTC Markets with the addition of our key financial team members; we are moving forward!”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Regenerative Medicine. The company's mission is to discover, develop and produce the most effective Regenerative Medicine products in the world. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include AEON™, RHEO™, OROPRO™, VENDAJE™, VENDAJE™ AC and VENDAJE™ OPTIC. The company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value. For the latest news and information about BioStem Technologies and its brands, please visit www.biostemtechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical fact statements, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition, and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

