Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (23 December 2020)

Forty five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers (9) and out-patient services (36) in hospitals in Asmara, Central Region.

Thirty five of the patients tested positive at the OPD services are nationals resident in several districts in Asmara while one patient is resident in Keren.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly risen to 877.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 599 while the number of deaths is one.

