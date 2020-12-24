Governor Phil Scott and Members of his Cabinet Celebrate Winter and the Holidays with Seasonal Readings

Montpelier, Vt. - The Vermont Department of Libraries invites Vermonters to celebrate our diverse winter celebrations with virtual poetry readings by Vermont state leaders. Vermonters can click here to view the Holiday Poetry Celebration.

Traditionally, Governor Phil Scott joins Vermonters in multiple in-person holiday events, including the menorah and tree lighting ceremonies, and by reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement Moore to children at the State House. Due to pandemic gathering restrictions, these events could not happen this year, so Governor Scott has shared a virtual reading for all to enjoy by clicking here.

To share the holiday spirit in this unusual year, several other state leaders have joined the Governor by sharing readings of seasonal poetry. Vermonters can click here to access readings from the Scott Administration, including:

[0:09] Introduction by State Librarian & Commissioner of Libraries Jason Broughton

[0:57] "Christmas Mail" by Ted Kooser, read by Secretary Susanne Young, Agency of Administration

[1:51] "Big Brown Moose" by Joyce Sidman, read by Secretary Anson Tebbetts, Agency of Agriculture, Food, & Markets

[3:12] "The Shortest Day" by Susan Cooper, read by Secretary Lindsay Kurrle, Agency of Commerce & Community Development

[4:39] "Snow Day" by Billy Collins, read by Secretary Dan French, Agency of Education

[7:00] "Stopping by the Woods" by Rick Bessette, read by Secretary Julie Moore, Agency of Natural Resources

[7:49] "Winter Morning Poem" by Ogden Nash, read by Secretary Joe Flynn, Agency of Transportation

[8:30] "Christmas Greetings" by Anonymous, read by Commissioner Mike Pieciak, Department of Financial Regulation

[9:10] "December 26" by Kenn Nesbitt, read by Commissioner Michael Harrington, Department of Labor

[9:47] "The Bunnies and the Snowman/Los Conejitos Y El Muñeco de Nieve" by Maria Alonso Santamaría, read by Executive Director for Racial Equity Xusana Davis

[11:03] "What Do the Trees Know?" by Joyce Sidman, read by Governor Scott's Chief of Staff Jason Gibbs

[11:54] "Amazing Peace: A Christmas Poem" by Dr. Maya Angelou, read by Governor Scott's General Counsel Jaye Johnson

[16:15] "Christmas Eve" by Nikki Grimes, read by Governor Scott's Director of Policy Development and Legislative Affairs Kendal Smith

View the full video at https://youtu.be/2pV6dAmQaaw.

View Governor Scott’s reading at https://youtu.be/wpWJiwoPaqQand.