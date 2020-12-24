ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers – RP, RNET, QEP, AJRD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share. If you are a RealPage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Viasat, Inc. for 0.1845 Viasat common shares for each RigNet common share. If you are a RigNet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Diamondback Energy, Inc. for 0.05 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of QEP common stock. If you are a QEP shareholder, click here to learn more about their legal rights and options.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lockheed Martin Corporation for $56.00 per share in cash. As part of the transaction, Aerojet declared a $5.00 per share pre-closing special dividend to certain holders of its common shares and convertible senior notes which, unless revoked, will adjust the consideration to be paid by Lockheed to $51.00 per share at closing. If you are an Aerojet shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

