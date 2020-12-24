Connected Enterprise Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

A New Market Study, titled “Connected Enterprise Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Connected Enterprise Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Connected Enterprise Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Connected Enterprise Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Connected Enterprise market. This report focused on Connected Enterprise market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Connected Enterprise Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimatees are explained.

Connected Enterprise market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Connected Enterprise market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

IBM Corporation

PTC, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Accelerite

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

HARMAN International

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

MachineShop Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement and Development

Device Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Food & beverage

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Connected Enterprise Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Enterprise Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Connectivity Management

1.4.3 Application Enablement and Development

1.4.4 Device Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Enterprise Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 IT & Telecom

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Food & beverage

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

13.1.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Company Details

13.1.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Business Overview

13.1.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.1.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Recent Development

13.2 IBM Corporation

13.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

13.2.3 IBM Corporation Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.3 PTC, Inc.

13.3.1 PTC, Inc. Company Details

13.3.2 PTC, Inc. Business Overview

13.3.3 PTC, Inc. Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.3.4 PTC, Inc. Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 PTC, Inc. Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft Corporation

13.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

13.4.3 Microsoft Corporation Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.5 Honeywell International Inc.

13.5.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details

13.5.2 Honeywell International Inc. Business Overview

13.5.3 Honeywell International Inc. Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.5.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

13.6 Accelerite

13.6.1 Accelerite Company Details

13.6.2 Accelerite Business Overview

13.6.3 Accelerite Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.6.4 Accelerite Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Accelerite Recent Development

13.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.7.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

13.7.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Business Overview

13.7.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.7.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

13.8 General Electric Company

13.8.1 General Electric Company Company Details

13.8.2 General Electric Company Business Overview

13.8.3 General Electric Company Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.8.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

13.9 HARMAN International

13.9.1 HARMAN International Company Details

13.9.2 HARMAN International Business Overview

13.9.3 HARMAN International Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.9.4 HARMAN International Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 HARMAN International Recent Development

13.10 Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

13.10.1 Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Company Details

13.10.2 Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Business Overview

13.10.3 Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Connected Enterprise Introduction

13.10.4 Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Revenue in Connected Enterprise Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Recent Development

13.11 MachineShop Inc.

13.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

13.13 Wipro Ltd.

Continued….

