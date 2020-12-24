Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: FFI.UN) Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund (the “Fund”) has renewed its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 597,300 units of the Fund representing approximately 10% of the public float of 5,973,636 units. The Fund may purchase up to 119,526 units in any 30 day period which is 2% of the 5,976,320 issued and outstanding units at December 17, 2020.

As of December 17, 2020, the Fund had purchased 126,300 units of the 639,100 units under its current bid, as approved by the TSX, at an average price of $11.92 per unit.

The units may be purchased for cancellation from December 31, 2020 to December 30, 2021 through the facilities of the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system and may only be purchased at a price per unit not exceeding the last net asset value per unit. The Manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

