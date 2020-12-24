Shipping and Logistics Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026
A New Market Study, titled “Shipping and Logistics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
A New Market Study, titled “Shipping and Logistics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “Shipping and Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Shipping and Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Shipping and Logistics market. This report focused on Shipping and Logistics market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Shipping and Logistics Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimatees are explained.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5063583-global-shipping-and-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Shipping and Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shipping and Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel
DSV
C.H. Robinson
Rhenus
Agility
Allcargo Logistics
APL Logistics
DB Schenker
BDP International
CEVA Logistics
Damco
Expeditors
FedEx Supply Chain
Gati
Hitachi Transport System
Hub Group
Hyundai Glovis
Imperial Logistics
J.B. Hunt
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
Menlo Worldwide Logistics
Mitsubishi Logistics
NFI
Nippon Express
Panalpina
Ryder
Sankyu
UPS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Freight and Shipping
Materials Handling
General Logistics
Express Shipping
Warehouse and Storage
Internet Purchasing
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing Industry
Consumer Goods Industry
Automotive Industry
Food and Beverages Industry
Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5063583-global-shipping-and-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Shipping and Logistics Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Freight and Shipping
1.4.3 Materials Handling
1.4.4 General Logistics
1.4.5 Express Shipping
1.4.6 Warehouse and Storage
1.4.7 Internet Purchasing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Shipping and Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Manufacturing Industry
1.5.3 Consumer Goods Industry
1.5.4 Automotive Industry
1.5.5 Food and Beverages Industry
1.5.6 Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group
13.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details
13.1.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group Business Overview
13.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.1.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development
13.2 Kuehne + Nagel
13.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
13.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview
13.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
13.3 DSV
13.3.1 DSV Company Details
13.3.2 DSV Business Overview
13.3.3 DSV Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.3.4 DSV Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 DSV Recent Development
13.4 C.H. Robinson
13.4.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details
13.4.2 C.H. Robinson Business Overview
13.4.3 C.H. Robinson Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.4.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development
13.5 Rhenus
13.5.1 Rhenus Company Details
13.5.2 Rhenus Business Overview
13.5.3 Rhenus Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.5.4 Rhenus Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Rhenus Recent Development
13.6 Agility
13.6.1 Agility Company Details
13.6.2 Agility Business Overview
13.6.3 Agility Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.6.4 Agility Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Agility Recent Development
13.7 Allcargo Logistics
13.7.1 Allcargo Logistics Company Details
13.7.2 Allcargo Logistics Business Overview
13.7.3 Allcargo Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.7.4 Allcargo Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Allcargo Logistics Recent Development
13.8 APL Logistics
13.8.1 APL Logistics Company Details
13.8.2 APL Logistics Business Overview
13.8.3 APL Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.8.4 APL Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 APL Logistics Recent Development
13.9 DB Schenker
13.9.1 DB Schenker Company Details
13.9.2 DB Schenker Business Overview
13.9.3 DB Schenker Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.9.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 DB Schenker Recent Development
13.10 BDP International
13.10.1 BDP International Company Details
13.10.2 BDP International Business Overview
13.10.3 BDP International Shipping and Logistics Introduction
13.10.4 BDP International Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 BDP International Recent Development
13.11 CEVA Logistics
13.12 Damco
13.13 Expeditors
13.14 FedEx Supply Chain
13.15 Gati
13.16 Hitachi Transport System
13.17 Hub Group
13.18 Hyundai Glovis
13.19 Imperial Logistics
13.20 J.B. Hunt
13.21 Kerry Logistics
13.22 Logwin
13.23 Menlo Worldwide Logistics
13.24 Mitsubishi Logistics
13.25 NFI
13.26 Nippon Express
13.27 Panalpina
13.28 Ryder
13.29 Sankyu
13.30 UPS
Continued….
Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+16282580070 ext.
email us here