Shipping and Logistics Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

This report provides in depth study of “Shipping and Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Shipping and Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Shipping and Logistics market. This report focused on Shipping and Logistics market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Shipping and Logistics Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimatees are explained.

Shipping and Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shipping and Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

DSV

C.H. Robinson

Rhenus

Agility

Allcargo Logistics

APL Logistics

DB Schenker

BDP International

CEVA Logistics

Damco

Expeditors

FedEx Supply Chain

Gati

Hitachi Transport System

Hub Group

Hyundai Glovis

Imperial Logistics

J.B. Hunt

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

Menlo Worldwide Logistics

Mitsubishi Logistics

NFI

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Ryder

Sankyu

UPS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight and Shipping

Materials Handling

General Logistics

Express Shipping

Warehouse and Storage

Internet Purchasing

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Shipping and Logistics Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Freight and Shipping

1.4.3 Materials Handling

1.4.4 General Logistics

1.4.5 Express Shipping

1.4.6 Warehouse and Storage

1.4.7 Internet Purchasing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shipping and Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Manufacturing Industry

1.5.3 Consumer Goods Industry

1.5.4 Automotive Industry

1.5.5 Food and Beverages Industry

1.5.6 Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group

13.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details

13.1.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group Business Overview

13.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.1.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development

13.2 Kuehne + Nagel

13.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

13.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

13.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

13.3 DSV

13.3.1 DSV Company Details

13.3.2 DSV Business Overview

13.3.3 DSV Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.3.4 DSV Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 DSV Recent Development

13.4 C.H. Robinson

13.4.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details

13.4.2 C.H. Robinson Business Overview

13.4.3 C.H. Robinson Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.4.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development

13.5 Rhenus

13.5.1 Rhenus Company Details

13.5.2 Rhenus Business Overview

13.5.3 Rhenus Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.5.4 Rhenus Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Rhenus Recent Development

13.6 Agility

13.6.1 Agility Company Details

13.6.2 Agility Business Overview

13.6.3 Agility Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.6.4 Agility Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Agility Recent Development

13.7 Allcargo Logistics

13.7.1 Allcargo Logistics Company Details

13.7.2 Allcargo Logistics Business Overview

13.7.3 Allcargo Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.7.4 Allcargo Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Allcargo Logistics Recent Development

13.8 APL Logistics

13.8.1 APL Logistics Company Details

13.8.2 APL Logistics Business Overview

13.8.3 APL Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.8.4 APL Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 APL Logistics Recent Development

13.9 DB Schenker

13.9.1 DB Schenker Company Details

13.9.2 DB Schenker Business Overview

13.9.3 DB Schenker Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.9.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 DB Schenker Recent Development

13.10 BDP International

13.10.1 BDP International Company Details

13.10.2 BDP International Business Overview

13.10.3 BDP International Shipping and Logistics Introduction

13.10.4 BDP International Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 BDP International Recent Development

13.11 CEVA Logistics

13.12 Damco

13.13 Expeditors

13.14 FedEx Supply Chain

13.15 Gati

13.16 Hitachi Transport System

13.17 Hub Group

13.18 Hyundai Glovis

13.19 Imperial Logistics

13.20 J.B. Hunt

13.21 Kerry Logistics

13.22 Logwin

13.23 Menlo Worldwide Logistics

13.24 Mitsubishi Logistics

13.25 NFI

13.26 Nippon Express

13.27 Panalpina

13.28 Ryder

13.29 Sankyu

13.30 UPS

Continued….

