ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market to reach US $517.4 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Regulatory Framework, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market in 2019, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market By Product (Assay Kits, Analyzers, Ancillary Products), Application (Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications), End-users (Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1755

Adroit Market Research report on global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 and 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market have been studied in detail.

The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 517.4 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.1%. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing focus on vaccine development coupled rapid technological advancements are factors driving the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/elispot-and-fluorospot-assay-market

The ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays can basically be applied to investigate protein secretion at the single cell level. ELISpot assay allows visualization of the secretory product of individually activated or responding cells. The technique uses micro plates which are coated by antibodies on which sample cells are cultured. The antibodies arrest the specific molecules released by the activated cells. The FluoroSpot assay enables the simultaneous measurement of different analytes secreted at the single-cell level. This highly sensitive cellular assay is robust, easy to perform, and suitable for both single tests and large-scale screening. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the demand for ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays in the next few years.

The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market has been segmented based on product, application, end-users, and region. Based on product, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market is categorized into assay kits, analyzers, and ancillary products. Application-wise, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay is segmented into diagnostic applications and research applications. On the basis of end-users, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market is segmented into hospitals & clinical laboratories, research institutes, and biotechnology companies.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1755

North America dominated the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market in 2019. High prevalence of infectious diseases in the U.S. and Canada, rising number of elderly patient pool, presence of well-established market players in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the region. However, Asia Pacific ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases along with surging R&D activities for vaccine development in the region.

Major players operating in the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market include Oxford Immunotec, Cellular Technology Limited, BD, AID GmbH, Mabtech, Bio-Techne, Lophius Biosciences, Abcam, Biotech Investissement Group, and U-CyTech biosciences among others.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1755

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay Market by End-users, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.