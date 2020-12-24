Non-Woven Fabrics Market to reach US $20 million tons by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Regulatory Framework, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Rising inclination toward environment-friendly products along with rising disposable income is expected to spur the Non-Woven Fabrics industry

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Non-Woven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type (PP, PET, PE, Rayon, Wood Pulp, and Others), Function (Disposable, and Durable), Technology (Spunbond, Wetlaid, Drylaid, Airlaid, and Others), Applications (Hygiene, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Products, Filtration, Automotive, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecasts 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Non-Woven Fabrics market size is projected to reach nearly USD 20 million tons by 2028. In addition, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 8% over the forecast years 2020-2028. Non-Woven Fabrics products comprise organic ingredients primarily plant extracts, which is used to improve the overall appearance and personal hygiene. Growing living standards and increasing disposable income leading to increased adoption of the beauty products is further expected to provide impetus industry size.

Moreover, the announcement of government directives and regulations to restrict the utilization of environmentally hazardous chemical products is stimulating growth. As a result, the industry players are modifying their beauty care product formulae to comprise natural ingredients and limit the utilization of chemicals. Increasing awareness about the benefits of natural products among consumers along with a shift in consumption patterns personal appearance is further contributing to the growth.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global Non-Woven Fabrics industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the Non-Woven Fabrics market report comprises various qualitative parts of the Non-Woven Fabrics industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The Non-Woven Fabrics market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the Non-Woven Fabrics industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Based on the application segment, the market is bifurcated into hygiene, building & construction, medical, consumer products, filtration, automotive, and others. The medical segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast years. The market growth of this segment is primarily ascribed to the growing awareness for healthcare along with rising advances in the medical field.

The North America region is projected to accumulate a substantial share during the forecast years. In North America, the high spending capabilities of the working professionals across the region are boosting product demand. The rise in consumer awareness and introduction of regulatory amendments for labeling formulation transparency and ingredients information over skincare products has compelled manufacturers to label the product information. Furthermore, the positive outlook toward the product comprising natural ingredients is further complementing the business landscape.

The major players of the global Non-Woven Fabrics market are Berry Global Inc., Glatfelter Company, Lydall Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, DuPont, and Fitesa. The Non-Woven Fabrics market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and services to stay competitive in the global market.

