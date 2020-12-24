MRI Systems Market Size To Be Worth USD 8,249.3 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Growing awareness for early detection of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the magnetic resonance imaging systems market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global MRI Systems Market is projected to be worth USD 8,249.3 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The MRI Systems Market is observing high demand attributed to the growing awareness for early detection of chronic diseases. Detection of chronic illnesses, such as neurological diseases, cardiac diseases, and cancer, at an early stage significantly increases the chances of survival. Promoting cognizance to inspire early disease diagnosis and screening are indispensable steps accountable for early disease detection. Identifying likely warning symptoms and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Canon Medical Systems made an announcement about the acquisition of MRI R&D company, Skope Magnetic Resonance Technologies AG, based in Switzerland.

Increasing demand for high-field MRI systems is attributed to advantages, such as potentially better contrast-to-noise ratios, signal-to-noise ratio, and spectral resolution for specific uses. In several cases, such advantages would expedite improved temporal and spatial resolution as compared to low-field and mid-field MRI systems.

Closed MRI systems provide fast scanning, even if it gets a little time to perform the scanning, based on the imaging needs of specific body parts.

Brain diagnosis held the largest share of the market in 2019. MRI systems have the ability to perceive several brain conditions, including tumors, swelling, cysts, bleeding, and structural abnormalities, inflammatory conditions, infections, or blood vessel problems.

The MRI systems market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to the growing occurrence of chronic diseases, the rising population base, and better reimbursement policies.

Key participants include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Fujifilm, Fonar Corporation, and Aspect Imaging, among others.

Emergen Research has categorized the Global MRI Systems Market on the basis of field strength, architecture, application, end-user, and region:

Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Very High Field MRI Systems High Field MRI Systems Low-To-Mid Field MRI Systems

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Open MRI Systems Closed MRI Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Spine & Musculoskeletal Brain & Neurological Abdominal Vascular Breast Cardiac Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostics Centers Ambulatory Care Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



